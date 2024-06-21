ADVERTISEMENT

Polavaram irrigation project: Hopes drowned in uncertainty
Premium

Published - June 21, 2024 08:07 am IST

Compensation promised to over 1 lakh families displaced by Polavaram project has remained elusive for over a decade, thanks to political and bureaucratic hurdles. Now, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s apprehensions about the project’s near-term completion has caused widespread disappointment among those affected. As the project progresses at a sluggish pace, displaced families share their angst with G.V.R. Subba Rao

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

A view of spillway of the Polavaram irrigation project at Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

For the past 10 years, Nagaraju, a 35-year-old tribal man from Mulakapalli village in Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari district, had been clinging to a fragile thread of hope. Displaced by the Polavaram irrigation project, which cuts through the Godavari region in the State, his four-member family has beenanxiously awaiting the promised rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package since 2014. The Centre-funded project spans A.P., Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, with A.P. bearing 90% of its impact. As a new leadership took over the reins in the State earlier this month, Nagaraju expected to finally see the end of his struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, those hopes were dashed when Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the project site on June 17. Naidu’s remark that the project completion could take at least four more years and was hinged on numerous uncertainties hit Nagaraju like a thunderbolt.

Nagaraju, who works as a construction worker at a rehabilitation colony in Taduvai in the district, is not alone in his disappointment. Thousands of others like him had anticipated that the new government would expedite the project, ensuring not just its completion but also the timely delivery of their long-awaited R&R packages. Some tribal families were provided land, but many others were left without the compensation they were promised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All these years, even after displacement, we were hoping the State government would take suitable action. The successive governments did not implement the promised R&R packages. Many displaced families are yet to receive full compensation,” adds Nagaraju.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Polavaram project, initially estimated to displace 44,570 families from 371 villages across eight revenue blocks in 2014, saw the number of affected families surge to 98,818 by 2014-15, with 80% being tribals. They were promised rehabilitation in alternative locations like Buttaigudem, Jeelugumilli, Darbhagudem, and Yetapaka in Godavari district. Now, a decade on, the number of families facing displacement is over 1.06 lakh.

In Polavaram mandal alone, 23 villages were vacated, with villagers shifted to R&R colonies. For those displaced from Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals, rehabilitation colonies were constructed near Jangareddygudem town, which falls under the Chinthalapudi Assembly segment of Eluru Lok Sabha constituency. Over 22,000 families were to be relocated to Challavarigudem (Taduvai colony), but the government failed to complete construction of all the houses. What’s more, housing for Rudramkota villagers, which will be submerged once the project is completed, has not yet begun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of these 371 habitations, 123 comprising 21,000 families, inhabited mainly by Konda Reddi and Koya tribes, are being rehabilitated in the first phase of the R&R package scheduled to be completed by August.

High and dry

Those who have been displaced allege that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), TDP governments in residuary Andhra Pradesh, and governments of combined A.P. did not focus on the R&R. The package was estimated at ₹746.6 crore at the 2005-06 price level and touched ₹1,081.25 crore with the first revised estimate at 2010-11 price level. It increased to ₹7,915.62 crore at 2013-14 price level. Then it was revised at ₹20,091.09 crore at 2017-18 price level as per the Technical Advisory Committee. Later, the cost estimate was pegged at ₹7,278.85 at 2013-14 price level, and ₹17,972 crore at 2017-18 price level as per the Revised Cost Committee, sources say.

The cost escalation is primarily due to sluggish progress in the project, which was conceived as early as 1940s in erstwhile Madras Presidency. Each displaced family was promised monetary compensation ranging from ₹6.8 lakh to ₹10 lakh, depending on their location, along with land and housing facilities. Land-for-land compensation is reserved for tribal families, while both tribals and non-tribals are to be provided housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government also pledged to compensate for loss of houses in the native villages for affected families. Non-tribal families, however, would not receive agricultural land but compensated monetarily based on government valuation.

The first foundation stone was laid in 1980 by then chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh T. Anjaiah. The project did not take off as it involved massive rehabilitation, environmental issues and submergence of some areas in neighbouring Chhattisgarh (then part of Madhya Pradesh) and Odisha.

In 2004-05, the project hit headlines again during the tenure of Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. The project was pushed to the back burner with the CM’s death in a chopper crash in September 2009. Three years later, the Kiran Kumar Reddy government called for tenders for the project head works. In 2014, during the bifurcation of combined A.P., Polavaram was a national project, and seven mandals from Telangana were merged with residuary A.P. The project gained momentum from 2014. The delay in project execution for over two decades (if 2004 were to be considered) has escalated the cost of project as well as that of the R&R.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall damage

Neither officials nor the political leadership have been able to allay the apprehensions of the displaced families. Officials are struggling to find a solution to the damage caused to the project during the 2019-2020 floods. The diaphragm wall, or D-wall, suffered about 35% damage in four locations. Built at ₹442 crore, the wall is a concrete structure extending 40 to 120 metres below the riverbed to ensure stability, and withstand water pressure across the dam.

With that wall now damaged, safety of the dam has emerged as a big concern. The dam break analysis conducted by the National Institute of Hydrology in Roorkee indicates that if a peak flood of 50 lakh cusecs occurs and the dam breaks, even the city of Rajamahendravaram, about 40 km from the Polavaram project and with a population of over 3.41 lakh as per the 2001 census, would be affected. In a nutshell, this implies that towns and villages en route would also be inundated or submerged in floodwaters.

The maximum flood discharge in the Godavari river in the past 100 years was 33 lakh cusecs, and the Polavaram dam was designed to handle 36 lakh cusecs. The Central Water Commission (CWC) determined the possible maximum flood to be 50 lakh cusecs, prompting a redesign of the dam’s spillway.

The Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony for Polavaram project evacuees at Taduvai in Godavari district. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

A senior engineer with many years of experience on the Polavaram project dismisses fears that the dam would be washed away in a peak flood event, possibly wiping out Rajamahendravaram. He says the city might be temporarily inundated, but the floodwaters would recede quickly.

The government has two options: repair the existing D-wall or construct a parallel one. The first option is estimated to cost ₹447 crore, while the second one would cost ₹990 crore. Officials are inclined to choose the latter, though the government is still assessing the situation.

Sources say constructing a new D-wall might be overly ambitious. The upper and lower cofferdams (temporary dams built to keep water out of specific areas) have already exceeded their intended lifespan. Typically, cofferdams are effective for three to five years, but these have been in place for over eight years, raising questions about their dependability. “We may not need to construct new cofferdams if we can control seepages from the existing structures. Various solutions are being explored in this direction. We need to see how best we can control the seepages,” says a former official.

The original design called for two D-walls, but only one was built. While this is not necessarily the cause of the damage, as the reasons are yet to be ascertained, a new diaphragm wall will have to come up to move towards project completion, sources say.

Construction on the main Polavaram dam, which will have a storage capacity of 194 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet), has not yet started. Work can only begin once the diaphragm wall is in place.

Where does the buck stop?

The political leadership is currently engaged in a blame game instead of going back to the drawing board for a solution. Naidu has put the blame on former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the delays and damage. Arguing that reverse tendering and changes in contractors delayed the construction, Naidu has stated that if the original executing agencies had continued, the project would have been completed by 2020.

When in power, Jagan had claimed that the government saved about ₹780 crore on the Polavaram project through re-tendering process. However, a change in contractor coupled with COVID-19 pandemic, caused delays for over a year. However, one question remains unanswered: why did the Centre allow reverse tendering and contractor changes when Polavaram was declared a national project and the State government was merely an executing agency? The CWC and Union Ministry of Jal Shakti had advised the State against changing the contractor.

Previously, in united A.P., the Congress government led by Kiran Kumar Reddy had awarded the project to a consortium headed by Transstroy (India) Ltd. for ₹4,717 crore. However, it failed to take up the works at the required pace, prompting the Naidu government to drop Transstroy from the Polavaram contract in January 2018. The concrete and spillway works were then entrusted to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. at the previously agreed project cost. Later, the YSRCP government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, reassigned the contract.

This political slugfest is, however, of no interest to the affected people. With over one lakh families displaced across two phases, successive governments have neglected the R&R efforts. From 2014 to 2021, only about 48% of the sanctioned amount was spent on R&R. In contrast, 97.75% was spent on head works, 40.56% on left and right canals, and 28.48% on land acquisition. This disparity in spending is one of the reasons many PDFs have not changed their residential address on voter ID cards despite relocating to R&R colonies.

“Most houses constructed for non-tribals were not occupied, and only about 300 families opted to shift to Taduvai colony. Besides, over 1,300 people have retained their old address on voter IDs. We are scared to change the address as we will lose nativity in Polavaram,” says Mastan, a senior citizen who relocated from Velerupadu and runs a small grocery shop in Taduvai.

The displaced families say they unwillingly accepted relocation, hoping the government would fulfill its promises. However, not only has the R&R package been inadequate, there are no proper roads or basic infrastructural facilities either. Only one RTC bus runs through the colony, once in the morning and once in the evening.

For displaced people from Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandal, R&R colonies were constructed near Jangareddygudem town. The long-pending demand for a 100-bed hospital and a degree college has remained unfulfilled. Residents rue the lack of a proper cremation centre/ burial ground, forcing them to take bodies to Kovvur, Vegeswarapuram, or Rajamahendravaram to perform last rites. Promised schools and hospitals remain only on paper, laments Narayana, 40, who works as a construction worker in the town.

During 2009-2010, when the Polavaram project was in a limbo, Odisha and Chhattisgarh moved the Supreme Court to oppose it. They argued that the project’s redesign, increasing discharge capacity from 35 lakh cusecs to 50 lakh cusecs, would submerge 4,932 hectares in Odisha and 2,015 hectares in Chhattisgarh. Several other cases opposing the project were also filed, with 15 court cases currently pending.

Officials say the Godavari Water Tribunal proposed three solutions — constructing protective embankments within A.P.’s jurisdiction to prevent flooding in Odisha or Chhattisgarh, compensating project victims, and having respective states construct embankments using funds released by the A.P. government. However, these governments did not agree to the tribunal’s proposals and instead advocated halting the project altogether. An official opines political dialogue is necessary to resolve the deadlock.

T. Lakshmi Narayana, convener of Andhra Pradesh Samagrabhivriddhi Adhyayana Vedika, attributes the inordinate delay in completing the project to lack of political will. “The government must take remedial measures and fulfil the promised R&R packages. Employment opportunities must be provided to displaced families,” he says.

Official sources say total expenditure incurred on the project up to May 31, 2024, was ₹21,492.45 crore. Of this, ₹16,761.74 crore was spent after it was declared a ‘national project’. Total funds released to the State government through Polavaram Project Authority so far amount to ₹15,146 crore. The Centre still needs to reimburse ₹1,615.47 crore, which was spent by the A.P. government after getting national project status.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

Spotlight

Polavaram irrigation project: Hopes drowned in uncertainty

G.V.R. Subba Rao
You're in this story
SPOTLIGHT

The struggle for clean water in Vijayawada

Nellore Sravani
SPOTLIGHT

Andhra’s Koya tribe faces brewing conflict over sacred Mahua flower

T. Appala Naidu

Prejudiced past and forsaken future: the DNTs’ battle for dignity

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

The long road and an arduous journey to development

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight

Labourers in Vijayawada in the lurch due to A.P. govt.’s new sand policy

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

The warp and weft of gloom and unkept promises

K. Umashanker

Muria tribe settlement in Chukkalapadu | Lost in the woods

T. Appala Naidu
A.P. spotlight

Andhra Pradesh poll season promises extra earnings for many

Harish Gilai

Temple PRASAD leaves a bitter aftertaste

V. Kamalakara Rao

Playing with fire, and child safety

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT

Textbook printers in Andhra caught in the tender tangle

Nellore Sravani

Andhra vs Odisha: The territorial tussle between two States

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Murky water and a health crisis in Guntur 

The Hindu Bureau
Spotlight

Between drought and despair in Andhra

K. Umashanker

A catch in Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture success story 

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

Vitriol under the veil of veli 

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Spotlight

Cockfighting | Feathers and fortunes at stake during Andhra Pradesh’s Sankranthi festival

The Hindu Bureau
Spotlight

Rallying for rights

Rajulapudi Srinivas,Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

Perilous pitfalls in Vijayawada: open drains turn death traps

Nellore Sravani

The perils of pollution force people to beg for relocation from a once-green land

V. Kamalakara Rao
Spotlight

The endless battle with caste-based vitriol and violence

P. Sujatha Varma
SPOTLIGHT

Tomato farmers in turmoil  

K. Umashanker
SPOTLIGHT

The care homes in Andhra Pradesh violating child rights 

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT

A lifeline takes a troubling turn

B. Madhu Gopal ,Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Andhra Pradesh’s homeless grapples with mental health issues

Nellore Sravani
A.P. Spotlight

The difficult lives of migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district

Harish Gilai

Andhra Pradesh’s rice bowl reputation at stake as the water war heats up  

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Spotlight

Unending saga of Chittoor’s child brides

K. Uma Shanker
InFocus

Andhra Pradesh’s Bojjannakonda gets major facelift to draw more tourists

B. Madhu Gopal
InFocus

Barashahid Dargah, a tall symbol of communal harmony in Nellore

S. Murali
Spotlight

Caught between the stars and the sea

A.D. Ranagarajan
Spotlight

Teacher trials: 25 years of toil and tears

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

How Government Order no. 578 upturned the lives of people

V. Kamalakara Rao
Spotlight

Manhole misery: A cry for a cleanup

Nellore Sravani
A.P. Spotight

Dilemma over leopard attacks in the foot path of Tirumala hills

A.D. Rangarajan

The woes of wombs in Andhra Pradesh’s tribal village

T. Appala Naidu

Elephant watchers in Andhra Pradesh are born survivors, living on the edge of subsistence

K. Umashanker

Yanadis tribe: Less visible and left out in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh spotlight

Erratic rain pattern makes farming an unsustainable future in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore Sravani

The tale of tribal loss

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Andhra Pradesh spotlight

Bus to Sambhuvanipalem, tucked in reserve forest, brings cheer to tribals

Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Whose Polavaram is it anyway?

T. Appala Naidu
Spotlight

Defenders of the creek

Nellore Sravani

Ensuring equity in education in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Yet another blow to water-starved Rayalaseema

Ramesh Susarla
Spotlight

The slow descent of State-run varsities into oblivion in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Death traps on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu,Ramesh Susarla,Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Jumbo task at hand

K. Umashanker,K Srinivasa Rao

The emergence of new-age weathermen in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Kumar Boda,Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Health, land and lives lost. For what?

Nellore Sravani
SPOTLIGHT

The untold story of Vizagapatam’s 1780 mutiny

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Misty March lends bumper mango yield

Ramesh Susarla

Staggered harvesting to mitigate losses

K. Umashanker

At the ready, say officials

Tharun Boda

We better mask up

B. Madhu Gopal

Everyone’s rooting for the 2023 batch

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: All arrangements in place for SSC examination

P. Sujatha Varma
SPOTLIGHT

Erring on the side of caution as influenza cases rise in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
SPOTLIGHT

Taking the sting out of malaria threat

Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Cool start for searing summer ahead in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda

Weighed down by infra bottlenecks

A.D. Rangarajan

The hard to resist lure of ports

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Hot on the trail of missing phones

Ramesh Susarla
Spotlight

Falling hook, line and sinker in a web of fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee

High time to focus on IT

V. Kamalakara Rao

Andhra Pradesh: Investment destination calling

V. Raghavendra

Achieving abstinence against addiction

Sambasiva Rao M.

There is a crying need for de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Driving licence issuance | An exasperating test of patience

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

One-year wait to get driving licence cards in Visakhapatnam

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight

Tread with caution: Lessons need to be learned from recent stampedes in Andhra Pradesh

Sambasiva Rao M.
Spotlight

Crowd management, dry runs key to handling huge turnouts at public meetings

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Stampede ripples: Will ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ take the hit?

A.D. Rangarajan
Spotlight

Stringent measures will be taken to prevent stampedes, says Sajjala

Sambasiva Rao M.

Only 15% of daily sewage is being treated in A.P., says report

Tharun Boda

Taking the IT route to tackle sanitation

Harish Gilai

With three international airports, A.P. is sitting pretty in civil aviation sector

V. Raghavendra

Maritime infra in A.P. poised for a big leap

V. Raghavendra

Getting the wind in their sails

Sumit Bhattacharjee

PABR to be assessed among four in A.P. for dam improvement project

Ramesh Susarla

Officials neck-deep in damage estimation post-Mandous

A.D. Rangarajan

Cyclone Mandous, an year-end jolt for tobacco growers

S. Murali

Wildlife biologists seek diversion of boats to check mortality of Olive Ridleys in Godavari estuary

T. Appala Naidu

Stage set for Olive Ridley turtles safe nesting at Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi in Krishna district

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Harbouring tenderness amid rough waters

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight - Andhra Pradesh

Taking healthcare down to the last family

Tharun Boda

A safety net to fall back on

K. Umashanker

‘No way’ to Family Physician for tribals

Harish Gilai

‘Aim is to make defunct sports arenas available for the public’

Tharun Boda

Blunted blades of Anantapur

Ramesh Susarla

Hockey, football lose their footing

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Making strides in dairy industry

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Cruising through the milk ocean with women at the helm

A.D. Rangarajan

Vijaya Dairy moots more welfare schemes for its farmers

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT |

Dairy sector marred by GST impositions, says Sangam Dairy Chairman

‘No consensus among States on scrappage policy’

B. Madhu Gopal

A long way to go for pollution control in Prakasam

S. Murali

Old is no longer gold

Tharun Boda

Caught in a tight knot | The textile crisis plaguing A.P.

P. Samuel Jonathan

The lone spinning mill in Prakasam on verge of closure

S. Murali

Green Climate Fund to help revive mangrove ecosystem

T. Appala Naidu

All eyes on Pulicat restoration project

A.D. Rangarajan

Fresh lease of life for wetlands

V. Raghavendra

Ancient stone tools found in Prakasam lead to startling revelations 

P. Sujatha Varma

Discovery of menhirs throws light on prehistoric cultures of Guntur region

P. Samuel Jonathan

Megalithic burial sites in Prakasam cry for attention

S. Murali

Telangana State Waqf Board locked in tangles

Syed Mohammed

Pedestrians in peril

Tharun Boda

Paving the way for encroachment-free pavements

Ramesh Susarla

Exploring ways to ward off exam stress

P. Sujatha Varma

New exam pattern evokes mixed feelings in Prakasam

S. Murali

New system puts weak students at a disadvantage, fear teachers

Ramesh Susarla

Drug trade thrives in darknet

Sumit Bhattacharjee

‘Aged beggars, leprosy-hit are lured to peddle ganja’

K. Umashanker

Drug mafia wooing students, claim police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Myriad ways of traffickers

Harish Gilai

Penna, the river of sorrow for Nellorians

S. Murali

Tirupati awaits monsoon as a ‘sitting duck’?

A.D. Rangarajan

A permanent solution remains elusive for A.P.’s flood-prone areas

Tharun Boda

Man on the streets after losing crores in crypto currency fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee 10262

Cashing in on post-pandemic financial distress

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Brazen fleecing: High interest rates, hidden charges

S. Murali

Loan tr’apps’

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Andhra Pradesh: Blame game in Chittoor district over pass percentage in SSC, Intermediate exams

K. Umashanker

Banking on education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: Multiple issues confronted students in Prakasam during Class X and Intermediate exams

S. Murali

Linking Aadhaar to payment may deprive Adivasis of cash transfer

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Welfare eludes Prakasam’s poor

S. Murali

Aadhaar linking of beneficiary bank accounts turns a challenge

Ramesh Susarla

Chittoor’s black spots claim 135 lives in three years

K. Umashanker

An integrated approach to minimising road crashes

P. Sujatha Varma

Kurnool, Anantapur highways turn death traps

Ramesh Susarla

Accidents rise as roads crumble

Harish Gilai

Paddy growers in Nellore at their wits’ end

S. Murali

Protracted procurement?

P. Samuel Jonathan

Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi temple: A marvel in stone

Bhumika K.

Andhra Pradesh: Man-animal conflict turns into a vexed issue in Chittoor

K. Umashanker

Is Telugu cinema set for a change of scene?

Appaji Reddem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US