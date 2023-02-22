ADVERTISEMENT

Polavaram Authority writes to AP on joint survey of project submergence areas

February 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has asked Andhra Pradesh to coordinate with Telangana and complete the joint survey of submergence areas in Telangana at full reservoir level (FRL) of Polavaram dam as decided at a meeting held by the Central Water Commission (CWC) in New Delhi on January 25 on the directions of the Supreme Court.

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary (Water Resource Department) of AP on Wednesday, Member-Secretary of the PPA M. Raghuram drew that State’s attention to the minutes of the meeting held by CWC in which it was stated that AP and Telangana had given their consent for the joint survey on issues pertaining to Telangana.

Further, he stated that necessary measures would be taken by the PPA and the AP Government based on the joint survey report/results so that the matter was resolved for taking further action. The PPA has also mailed a copy of its letter addressed to AP to Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) Telangana for necessary action.

