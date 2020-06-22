Poet comes second in international contest

M Jayasri, the town-based Telugu poet, won the second prize in the international online poetry contest organised by the literary wing of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

The online contest was conducted on the theme of “Ghanudu Nanna – Tyagadhanudu Nanna” on the occasion of Father’s Day. The second prize carried a cash award of ₹ 7,116. The online competition received over 750 entries from around the world.

Mauna Sri Mallik of Hyderabad and Prof Rama Chandra Mouli of Warangal bagged the first and third prizes respectively in the international contest, sources said. As many as 23 participants including a host of noted Telugu poets from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had won consolation prizes.