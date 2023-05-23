Podu lands patta distribution to be taken up for a week from June 24

May 23, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The impasse over distribution of pattas of podu lands to tribals will end soon.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that distribution of pattas to tribals will be taken up for a week from June 24. Officials concerned are directed to prepare the list of tribals who receive the pattas during the week-long drive to ensure that they receive the investment support offered under Rythu Bandhu. The benefit would be extended to tribals other than those receiving Rythu Bandhu as part of the ROFR Act.

The Chief Minister who held a detailed review meeting with senior officials on Tuesday directed them to take steps to open bank accounts in this direction to ensure that the assured amounts were directly credited to the accounts of tribal farmers cultivating podu lands.

Officials were instructed to collect details like account numbers of eligible tribals who receive pattas and submit them to the Finance department. Directing Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod to supervise the entire process, the Chief Minister said he would personally attend the programme that would be arranged for distribution of pattas.

Mr. Rao finalised the daily schedule of celebrations that were planned as part of the 10th year of Telangana formation starting June 2. The Chief Minister would hold the conference of District Collectors in this direction to explain the schedule of celebrations in their respective jurisdictions.

He wanted the officials to take steps to distribute land in possession of the Government to eligible shelterless families in villages as part of the celebrations. Mr. Rao directed the officials to expedite preparation of guidelines relating to Gruhalakshmi so that the programme could be launched at the earliest by July. Likewise, steps should also be taken to continue disbursal of one-time grant under Dalit Bandhu during the same time.

Mr. Rao, according to an official release, would lay the foundation stone for expansion of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, proposed to be made into a super speciality hospital with 2,000 beds on June 14.