POCSO court sentences 40-year-old man to 20-year jail term

Judgment pronounced in virtual court in Khammam

In a judgment pronounced in virtual court, the Khammam POCSO-I court on Thursday sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in Kallur mandal in 2018.

Senior Judge Md Afroz Akthar convicted Madugula Krishna, 40, a labourerof Chinnakorukondiin Kallur mandal, after finding the latter guilty of the heinous crime. The judge ordered him to pay a fine of ₹25,000, which shall be paid to the victim as per the Section 6 (2) of the POCSO Act.

The victim has been awarded a compensation of ₹50,000 under Section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, payable by the State government.