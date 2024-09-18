GIFT a SubscriptionGift
POCSO case against choreographer Jani Master; victim to be provided police protection

Published - September 18, 2024 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Jani Master

Jani Master | Photo Credit:

The Narsingi police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate has booked choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following allegations of sexual assault by a woman.

The 21-year-old victim alleged that Jani had been harassing and sexually assaulting her over the past six years since she started working alongside him.

Following the police complaint, the victim had written to the Telangana State Commission for Women. In a 40-page document submitted by her, the victim had cited instances of harassment and assault over the past six years, including evidence.

Speaking on the matter, Chairperson Nerella Sharada, on Wednesday said that the commission had to intervene in the matter amid delays observed in the police investigation. “The committee has issued orders to provide police protection for the victim and a high-level monitoring committee will also be constituted to investigate such cases in the film industry,” the official said.

Moreover, the committee had recorded the victim’s statement and was seeking legal opinion for taking further action.

Divulging on the matter of workplace harassment and assault, the official said, such instances were not being reported due to several fears, including loss of job, society’s judgement among other factors. “Even if women come out, their professional choices are questioned,” the official said.

“We will take this case very seriously and efforts are made for strict implementation of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act in all workplaces, including constitution of local and internal committees,” the official added.

