Pocharam Srinivas Reddy appointed agriculture adviser to State government

HYDERABAD

Telangana government has issued orders appointing Banswada MLA Parige Srinivas Reddy, popularly known as Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, as the Adviser for Agriculture to the State government, conferring upon him the rank and status of a Minister of State.

Mr. Reddy recently shifted his loyalty to the Congress. He previously served as Assembly Speaker from 2018 to 2023. Mr Reddy joined the Congress on June 21, after being invited by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He cited the Chief Minister’s commitment to farmers as the primary reason for his decision, expressing his dedication to agricultural issues.

Mr. Reddy, who began his political journey with the Congress in 1976, later joined the TDP in 1984. He held ministerial positions in the N Chandrababu Naidu government in the combined Andhra Pradesh, overseeing the portfolios of Mines and Geology, and later Panchayat Raj. In 2011, during the height of the Telangana movement, he resigned as a TDP MLA and joined the TRS, winning the Banswada constituency several times.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed Gutha Amith Reddy as the Chairman of the Telangana Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited, Hyderabad, for a two-year term, starting from the date he assumes office. Amith Reddy, son of senior politician and Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, joined the Congress in April this year, transitioning from the BRS