Poachers wire-trap and kill leopard in Ichoda Forest Range in Telangana

In an instance of poaching of wild animals, a leopard was killed in the agriculture fields near Umda (B) village in Ichoda Forest Range of Adilabad district on the night of December 10. Forest officials, who got wind of the crime rushed to the village only to find the burnt carcass of the Scheduled I animal but recovered 10 nails, one tooth, and whiskers of the animal from the four accused who were arrested subsequently.

Adilabad Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) A. Chandra Shekhara Rao, Ichoda FDO M. Barnoba and Forest Range Officer Appaiah displayed the mutilated and burnt parts of the Leopard at a press conference at Ichoda mandal headquarter on Wednesday. Four of the seven accused wearing masks were also produced.

Wire-tap poaching

Giving details of the crime, the Forest Department officials said Chauhan Namdev, a villager with a criminal background formed a team with the other accused to poach herbivores by setting up electrified wires in agriculture fields.

On the night in question, the leopard came in contact with a live wire and got killed. The accused extracted the nails, a tooth and whiskers of the big cat before setting the carcass on fire.

Besides Namdev, the other arrested were Sidam Nago Rao, Pendur Nagender, Soyam Nageshwar and Madavi Sunil. Chauhan Kishan Rao and Kodapa Krishna are absconding, according to the officials.