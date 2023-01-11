PM’s visit put off

January 11, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Secunderabad station to flag off the Vande Bharat train and address a public meeting at Parade Grounds has been put off and will not happen on Jan. 19 as was announced.

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar put out single-line tweet, giving information about the postponement without assigning any reason. While party sources say the next date could be in February, an official grapevine is that this could be advanced too!

Party sources also transferred the blame to the Union Railway Ministry claiming that it had informed Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy’s office to make preparations for Mr. Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on January 19.

“It was a tentative programme and the Prime Minister’s office also did not emphatically confirm the date. The national executive is meeting on Jan. 16 and 17 in New Delhi and the PM has a tight schedule later,” they claimed. It is now being said that Home Minister Amit Shah and national party president J.P. Nadda are likely to visit TS to participate in Lok Sabha constituency-level meetings and also address public meetings in the next few weeks.

Official sources, however, are of the opinion that the party leaders here had jumped the gun overeager for an one-upmanship show over the proposed PM’s public meeting and other arrangements. The eighth Vande Bharat train set in the meantime travelled from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai to Visakhapatnam which lies under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) thought it has been “transferred” to the South Central Railway (SCR)!

The train will start from Visakhapatnam in the morning (5.45 a.m. - 2.15 p.m.) and reach Secunderabad (2.45 p.m. -11.15 p.m.) in the afternoon daily once it is launched and the maintenance will be by the EcoR, said official sources. Halts are slated to be at Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Warangal and Secunderabad for a distance of 702 km and a run time of 8.30 hours and average speed of 82. 58 kmph.