PM’s talk on exams to be screened in schools

January 24, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP will screen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Discussion on examinations” to help students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 and their parents on January 27 in five schools, including a couple of government schools, in each of the 119 constituencies.

Mr. Modi is expected to talk about the pressures of board examinations and suggest measures to tackle them during his “Pariksha Pe Charcha”. The party will also be holding street corner meetings in 9,000 places with 200 members each attending them, where the ‘failures’ of the State government will be highlighted and the success of the Modi administration will be explained.

About 600 speakers will be identified for 15 meetings each and a workshop will be held to choose them. Another workshop will be held for social media managers in the 119 constituencies.

District level and mandal level meetings are to be completed by February first week. Mr. Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” too would be propagated in 900 mandals and eventually be taken to the booth level. Booth committees would be formed by April 6 and there would be regular programmes like mass rallies, meetings and seminars with intellectuals.

The party also passed resolutions thanking Mr. Modi for releasing funds and projects for TS, a political resolution against the BRS government, and another one supporting the SCs/STs/BCs.