PM’s meeting at LB stadium on Tuesday

November 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP digital campaign vehicles flagged off

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president & Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, BJP National general secretary and BJP State Incharge Tarun Chugh, MP and BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman and others at the launch of BJP Election Campaign Vehicles in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

TS BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other leaders inspected the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium at Fatehmaidan to supervise the arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting with the theme ‘Self Respect for the BCs’ scheduled to be held on Tuesday. Earlier, the leaders launched the party campaign vehicles with digital screens for the Assembly elections at the Exhibition Grounds on Monday.

