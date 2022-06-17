PMEs being conducted 24x7 at OGH mortuary

Renovation of the mortuary is underway

Post Mortem Examination (PME) which used to conducted only in the day time are now being conducted round the clock at Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary. It was learnt that it was initiated from second week of May this year.

Earlier, those who have lost their loved ones in the evening or night had to wait till morning for the mortuary to open, and the PME to be conducted. The hospital’s Forensic Medicine and Toxicology departments perform the autopsies from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If someone brought the body from far away district and reached the OGH mortuary by evening, they had to wait till next day. It added to their problems since they have to find accommodation for the night and other resources such as food.

Union Ministry of Health in mid of November-2021 has permitted PME to be conducted after sunset at hospitals which have the infrastructure for conducting such post-mortem on regular basis. It was also mentioned that cases under categories such as homicide, rape, suicide, decomposed bodies, suspected foul play should not be subjected for post-mortem during night time unless there is a law and order situation.

Citing the guidelines, forensic doctors said that autopsy can be conducted round the clock if a person has died in an accident.

When the permission was issued in November, sources have listed the resources that would be needed to take up PMEs round the clock. The resources includes additional faculty, technical staff, accommodation for doctors and police in the night, generators, sufficient lighting, video recording facility etc.

“Additional faculty is provided to OGH’s Forensic Medicine team. Technical staff would be provided too,” said a source. Renovation of the mortuary at OGH too is underway which would help

Superintendent of the hospital Dr B Nagender said that the Forensic Medicine Department’s faculty would conduct PME’s round the clock after receiving panchnama from police. He has requested police to make use of the 24/7 PME services when needed.

The State government provides hearse vehicles to carry bodies to home free of cost. Dr Nagender urged people to utilise this service by calling 040-24600 146 with extension 604, or call RMO on 98499 02977.

Gandhi Hospital is another major health facility in the State where PMEs are conducted. It was learnt that the 24/7 autopsies will begin there too soon.