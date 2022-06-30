PMAY-G model house inaugurated at NIRDPR

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh said that new technologies are being adopted to provide affordable housing to the poor and various schemes were being implemented under this programme.

Mr. Singh visited the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) on Thursday to inaugurate the PMAY-G model house constructed at the Rural Technology Park (RTP).

Rooftop solar unit

Talking about the features of the model house, sustainable housing technologies used in the construction and cost effectiveness without sacrificing the quality and standard of the pucca house, the Minister said that a 2 kW rooftop solar unit, connected on-grid with net metering, was installed to meet the lighting and cooking requirements of a family.

“This house also showcases the amenities that can be provided under convergence of various schemes, including piped drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting under Jal Sakthi Abhiyan, and soak pit under Swachh Bharat Mission,” he said.

The Union Minister also visited the Compressed Mud Block Production unit at RTP and interacted with the production team, with regard to the process involved, quality and cost of production. He insisted on using more fly ash in making bricks, which is environment-friendly and cost-effective. He asked the NIRDPR team to explore various options of blending fly ash in various ratios with mud to bring down the cost and make it affordable for the common man.

Director General, NIRDPR, G. Narendra Kumar was also present.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between NIRDPR and NSIC (National Small Industries Corporation), MSME, in the presence of the Minister. The scope of this MoU is to provide skill development training programmes and support innovations and designing among the unemployed youth and SHGs in MSME sector.