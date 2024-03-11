PM virtually launches drone programme for women

March 11, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Many women from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka showcased their drone flying capabilities as part of a nationwide event to hand over agricultural drones to women drawn from self-help groups under - ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme. Later, 108 women received their drone flying certificates which will allow them to fly the drones legally.

The scheme of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers was virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the nation. Hyderabad was among one of the 10 sites where the drone demonstration took place simultaneously.

“I believe that ‘Nari Shakti’ can lead the technological revolution of India in this 21st century. Today, we see in the IT sector, space sector, and science sector how Indian women are making their name. In the number of women commercial pilots, India ranks first in the world,” he said.

Mr Modi spelled out how drone technology has expanded in areas such as transporting milk and vegetable products to the market, medicine delivery etc - opening new avenues for women in the country.

At the event in Manikyammaguda in Rangareddy district, women shared their happiness about the programme and how they will be able to help other farmers in the villages they hail from.

“Agriculture being the backbone of our economy, Coromandel, as a leading agri-solutions provider, recognises the significance of modernising farming techniques to ensure sustainable food production and economic growth,” said Arun Alagappan, executive vice chairman, Coromandel International Limited, during the event.

