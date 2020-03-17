PM urged to stop Pharma city project

Hyderabad

17 March 2020 21:48 IST

It is a real estate project for people in power, says Bhongir MP

Member of Parliament from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkata Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and urged him to cancel permissions given for Pharma City in Hyderabad as it would disturb the ecological balance and affect the livelihoods of thousands of farmers by contaminating the land.

In a memorandum Mr. Reddy alleged that the sole intention of the Telangana government was to use the Pharma City as a real estate project to benefit people close to them. It was initially planned in 3,000 acres and subsequently increased to 19,333 acres. There is no economic, administrative, environmental and ecological justifications for such a huge area, he said.

He said the area proposed was a pristine one with widespread agriculture, horticulture and vegetable production area fulfilling the needs of Hyderabad. Establishing 1500 pharma industries are one place will be disaster and will have an impact on 100 km radius, he claimed. He alleged that land is being acquired from farmers at ₹ 8 lakh per acre but are being sold to pharma companies for a price of ₹ 1.30 crore.

He also wanted the Prime Minister to review the environment clearance process for the project and not finalise the approval given under NIMZ by the Union Ministry of Commerce.