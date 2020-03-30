PM urged to convene all party meeting

The Communist Party of India has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an emergency all-party meeting to discuss the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) spread and devise ways and means to tackle it.

Dealing with coronavirus should be taken up collectively as it was the collective responsibility of all the political parties to ensure that people were aware and prepared and that every body took precautionary measures. The pandemic was not limited to the BJP or its wings and it was threat to the entire country. As such the government should take all the stakeholders of society into consideration.

There was an equal need for convening an emergency meeting of all renowned doctors like D. Nageswar Reddy, scientists and intellectuals to discuss preventive, precautionary and remedial measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and take their suggestions for effectively addressing the crisis, CPI national secretariat member K. Narayana said in a press release.

He exhorted the people to stay home and keep social and physical distance besides being vigilant to contain the spread of the virus.