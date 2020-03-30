Telangana

PM urged to convene all party meeting

Combating the virus outbreak is a collective effort, says CPI leader Narayana

The Communist Party of India has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an emergency all-party meeting to discuss the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) spread and devise ways and means to tackle it.

Dealing with coronavirus should be taken up collectively as it was the collective responsibility of all the political parties to ensure that people were aware and prepared and that every body took precautionary measures. The pandemic was not limited to the BJP or its wings and it was threat to the entire country. As such the government should take all the stakeholders of society into consideration.

There was an equal need for convening an emergency meeting of all renowned doctors like D. Nageswar Reddy, scientists and intellectuals to discuss preventive, precautionary and remedial measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and take their suggestions for effectively addressing the crisis, CPI national secretariat member K. Narayana said in a press release.

He exhorted the people to stay home and keep social and physical distance besides being vigilant to contain the spread of the virus.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 8:08:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pm-urged-to-convene-all-party-meeting/article31209339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY