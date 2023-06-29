PM to lay foundation stone for Kazipet wagon unit on July 8

June 29, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be back in Telangana next month to lay the foundation stones for the ₹521 crore wagon manufacturing factory at Kazipet being established by the Indian Railways and also the proposed mega textile park.

While the South Central Railway (SCR) as the host claims it is yet to hear anything from the either the Ministry of Railways or from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), it has begun making plans for the programme, according to top officials on Thursday.

The BJP Telangana unit which has actually disclosed the PM’s proposed visit has made it clear there will be political overtones, hence there is a plan to host a grand public meeting in Warangal and the leaders have decided to pull no stops in making it a success.

The wagon factory was caught in a political slugfest between the BRS and the BJP after the railways had announced a repair workshop in Kazipet while announcing a coach manufacturing factory at Latur in Maharastra. Following an uproar, the Railway Ministry had recently announced the enhancement of funds allocation to ₹521 crore from the earlier ₹269 crore for the Kazipet unit transforming into full fledged wagon manufacturing unit.

