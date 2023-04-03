PM to launch or dedicate most infra projects from Parade Grounds

April 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Secunderabad railway station to flag off the Vande Bharat train towards Tirupati after interacting with the cabin crew and schoolchildren on the bedecked platform 10 before proceeding straight to the Parade Grounds for launching or laying foundation stone for other programmes, besides the public meeting this Saturday (April 8).

Even the Secunderabad station modernisation project, dedication of Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar doubling project and launch of the MMTS phase II services between Secunderabad-Medchal and Falaknuma-Umdanagar will be done from the Parade Grounds by Mr. Modi in his breezy visit to the twin cities, informed official sources, pleading anonymity.

South Central Railway (SCR) will be hosting the entire programme as the nodal public sector organisation though there are scheduled programmes of the Union Ministry of Health and the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways during the Prime Minister’s visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Begumpet airport in a special flight where he will be received by officials and leaders concerned before proceeding to Secunderabad station. After flagging off the Vande Bharat train, he is to go straight to the Parade Grounds, from where he will be also launching a slew of national highway projects to be taken up across Telangana and infrastructure improvement works of the AIIMS - All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar.

The Secunderabad station redevelopment foundation stone will be later brought to the station and will be installed at a prominent place. While the schedule for the new MMTS services is not yet being revealed for the extended services, official sources informed that there are likely to be 13 services daily between Secunderabad-Medchal and 20 services from Falaknuma to Umdanagar.

Railway authorities are said to be making arrangements for having local inaugural run functions on the day at Medchal and Umdanagar stations, inviting the public funcationaries of the area. The first suburban trains on these two new sections are likely to begin from Umdanagar and Medchal stations, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT