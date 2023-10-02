PM to launch new railway line, new train service

October 02, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate a new railway line between Manoharabad and Siddipet as well as electrification between Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar – Kurnool from Nizamabad on Tuesday.

Altogether, he will dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stone for several other developmental projects in power, rail and health worth around ₹8,000 crore virtually during the function. The 76-kilometre new rail line between Manoharabad – Siddipet has been completed at a cost of nearly ₹1,200 crore as part of the Manoharabad-Kothapalli new railway line, said an official release on Monday.

Commissioning of this section signifies completion of major portion of the rail project with the State government bearing 1/3rd of the cost and also providing land free of cost. It involved the construction of seven new stations, 13 major bridges and 68 minor bridges.

The 348-track-km electrification between Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar – Kurnool has been competed at a cost of nearly ₹305 crore as part of the Manmad - Mudkhed - Mahabubnagar - Dhone electrification project.

Completion of these sections facilitates seamless and continuous electrified rail connectivity right from Adilabad to Hyderabad / Secunderabad and further to important towns like Tirupati, Bengaluru, Chennai, etc. Electrification of this section also eliminates detention of trains for traction change, improves average speed, while promoting environment-friendly means of transport.

Mr. Modi will also be launching two new train services between Siddipet – Secunderabad – Siddipet connecting Siddipet, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts providing a safe, fast and economical mode of transportation for the people.

Regular service

Meanwhile, the regular train service between Kacheguda and Raichur, green flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commenced the regular services from Monday onwards starting from Kacheguda at 9.40 a.m. and reaching Raichur at 3 p.m. In the return direction, the train starts at 3.30 p.m. and reaches Kacheguda at 9.10 a.m.

Halts are at Dabirpura, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Huppuguda, Falaknuma, NPA Shivarampally, Budvel, Umdanagar, Timmapur, Kottur, HBL Nagar, Shadnagar, Burgula, Balanagar, Rangareddyguda, Rajapur, Gollapalli, Jadcherla,Yenugonda, Divitipalli, Yenugonda, Mahbubnagar, Manyamkonda, Devarkadra junction, Marikal, Jaklair, Makthal, Maganur, Krishna, Chiksugur and Raichur, added the release.

