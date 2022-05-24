PM to get grand welcome at Begumpet airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in for a grand reception from his partymen when he arrives at the Begumpet airport straight from his visit to Japan in the special aircraft to attend the ISB foundation day celebrations on May 26 (Thursday) around 12.30 p.m..

Senior BJP leaders including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and others at their meeting held on Monday at the party office decided to put up a big show of strength and a special stage is being erected at the airport premises for the Prime Minister to meet and greet the leaders. Huge cut-outs, banners and flags will be put up all around.

However, party leaders are not sure if Mr. Modi will be addressing them as there is no word yet from the Prime Minister’s Office. The official schedule is pretty tight with the Prime Minister going to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus in a special chopper after attending the reception being arranged by the partymen here. From there, he will proceed to the ISB campus by road and after the function, he will fly back to the airport and return to Delhi, according to party sources.