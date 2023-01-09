PM to flag off Vande Bharat express train from Sec’bad to Visakhapatnam on Jan. 19

January 09, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the ‘Vande Bharat’ Express Train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam station, lay the foundation stones for ₹699-crore station redevelopment and ₹521 crore Wagon Periodic Overhauling Workshop at Kazipet and dedicate ₹1,410 crore 85-km of railway doubling line between Secunderabad and Mahabubagar on January 19.

Mr. Modi will also be dedicating IIT, Hyderabad, buildings sanctioned for a total cost of ₹2,597 crore and will be laying the foundation stone for projects like expansion works of three national highway projects of about 150 km of road highway worth ₹1,850 crore, informed Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy on Monday.

The Minister said altogether all the projects were worth ₹7,000 crore – foundation stone for about ₹3,000 crore works and launch of about ₹4,000 crore works and this would be the second visit of PM to TS in a span of two months, in an official release.

The eighth Vande Bharat train will be launched from Secunderabad railway station at 10 a.m. and it will have a travel time of eight hours with stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry before reaching Visakhapatnam. The proposed expansion of national highway project has 103 KM on Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section and 46 KM on Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar section of NH-161B.

The IIT-H buildings include academic buildings for each department, 18 hostel buildings to accommodate 4,500 students, five faculty and staff towers to accommodate 250 families, technology research park, technology innovation park, research centre complex, convention centre, knowledge centre, guest house, lecture hall complex, campus school, health care facility, Married students hostel, UG core labs and administration blocks.

Later, the Prime Minister will reach Parade Grounds to participate in the public meeting. TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and others had earlier visited the venue as well as the railway station to check the arrangements. Mr. Modi’s visit and launch or laying the foundation stones for so many infrastructure projects was the answer for BRS leaders constantly griping about the BJP Government about its contribution towards TS, said Mr. Sanjay Kumar.