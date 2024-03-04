PM to dedicate rail electrification project of Ambari – Adilabad – Pimpalkhuti today

March 04, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating the electrification project of Ambari – Adilabad – Pimpalkhuti to the nation on Monday (March 4) at Adilabad. The project is part of the Mudkhed – Pimpalkhuti electrification works project sanctioned for 182 route km in 2017-18 at an estimated cost of ₹206 crore. The 58 route km (71 track km) of Ambari – Adilabad – Pimpalkhuti section has been electrified at a cost of approximately ₹70 crore, said an official release on Sunday.

This railway line section falls in the backward districts of Adilabad (46.6 route km) in northern Telangana region and some portions of Nanded and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra (11.5 route km). It serves as the connecting route towards Nagpur and other parts of Maharashtra. This critical section falls in the railway line connecting Hyderabad/Secunderabad towards Nagpur (via Nizamabad) and beyond, hence electrification facilitates seamless rail connectivity from Adilabad towards Hyderabad / Secunderabad, Bengaluru in the south as well as Nagpur and beyond in the North.

It will also avoid detention of trains on account of traction change thereby improving the average speed of both passenger and freight trains. In addition, it will reduce environment pollution on account of diesel fuelled trains, thereby saving annual fuel costs. It also helps the farm sector in Adilabad and surrounding areas by providing safe, fast and economical transportation to their products like cotton, chillies, pulses and maize. In the last 10 years, 1,753 track km of rail network has been electrified across Telangana.

Mr. Modi will also be inaugurating doubling and electrification of 22 km Sanathnagar - Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings as part of the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) Phase - II during his visit to the capital the next day. The new stations are at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board stations.

It paves the way for the introduction of passenger trains for the first time in this section and help improve punctuality and overall speed of trains in the region by reducing the burden on other highly saturated sections. The Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar - Lingampalli via Moula Ali - Sanathnagar, connecting the new areas in the eastern part of the city like Cherlapalli, Moula Ali with the western part of the twin city region, the release added.

