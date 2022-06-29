PM to arrive at Begumpet airport on July 2, stay at Raj Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving for the BJP national executive meeting at the Begumpet airport in a special plane on July 2, though the precise time is yet to be announced.

He is to be welcomed with drum beats by partymen and from there, he will proceed to HICC-Novotel Hotel for inaugurating the meeting. He will be staying at Raj Bhavan during his two-day visit to the city, according to party sources on Wednesday.