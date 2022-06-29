PM to arrive at Begumpet airport on July 2, stay at Raj Bhavan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving for the BJP national executive meeting at the Begumpet airport in a special plane on July 2, though the precise time is yet to be announced.
He is to be welcomed with drum beats by partymen and from there, he will proceed to HICC-Novotel Hotel for inaugurating the meeting. He will be staying at Raj Bhavan during his two-day visit to the city, according to party sources on Wednesday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.