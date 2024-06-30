PM Surya Ghar fails to illuminate Telangana households due to portal glitches

Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with much fanfare ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, is woefully lacking in implementation in Telangana due to web portal issues.

The objective of the scheme with an investment of ₹75,000 crore, was to enable a crore households across the country to install roof-top grid-connected solar energy systems by providing attractive subsidies. The amount of subsidy ranges between ₹30,000 and ₹78,000 for individual households based on the capacity. Group housing societies and residential welfare associations are eligible for a handsome subsidy of ₹18,000 per KW up to 500 KW.

Despite the attractive offer, the scheme has failed to take off in the State due to chronic, unresolved issues with the portal on the website of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. From the 15 districts covered by the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana alone, between February 13 and June 28 this year, a total 62,260 registrations were done on the national portal of the scheme. Of these, only 8,481 could register their application on the portal. A total 3,022 applicants paid fee for the feasibility assessment, and except 10, all applications have been issued feasibility certificate. Of these, only 1,451 applicants completed work, and 875 got the net metering completed. Notable is the fact that not a single applicant has got the subsidy so far under the scheme.

“I had applied in March this year, and got the net metering within a month and a half. But the subsidy has not been cleared so far. I have paid the EMI of three months on the loan availed. Initially they blamed it on election code, but even a month after the code is lifted, my subsidy has not arrived. I am holding off from recommending this scheme to my friends and relatives due to this,” complained Jayakumar from Karmanghat, who got a 3KW system installed on his rooftop.

J. Narasimha Rao, General Secretary of the Concrete Palazzo gated community’s owners welfare association, has a similar experience to narrate. He is unable to apply for subsidy for the past two months due to portal issues. “We installed a 105 KW unit for common power consumption spending ₹40 lakh, part of which is obtained through a loan. We are paying interest for the past five months. Whenever we try to apply, either the entry is unsuccessful or we end up not getting OTP. Residents have started questioning, and we are unable to answer them,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

There were no issues when the scheme was run through State government, he feels. However, the only mode of application for the PM Surya Ghar is through online. “This is pathetic implementation for a scheme which is announced by none other than the Prime Minister. It is all big talk, nothing on the ground,” says Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Vendors are the most disappointed lot, as shoddy implementation means loss of business for them. “Our losses aside, this scheme is a great opportunity and a milestone in the sector of renewable energy, but wasted due to portal issues. If implemented properly, it can inspire many more households and communities to go for the rooftop solar systems and reduce the burden of conventional power on the country,” said B. Ashok Kumar Goud, a vendor and president of the Telangana Solar Energy Association.

