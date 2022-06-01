PM, Shah to attend BJP national executive meeting at HICC

Meeting on July 2 and 3 to discuss the strategy for State polls and 2024 general elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has decided to hold the national executive meeting and a meeting of all office-bearers amid the presence of stalwarts such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president J.P. Nadda along with Chief Ministers of 19 States at the Novotel-HICC on July 2 and 3 here.

Party sources informed on Wednesday that the main programme will start on July 2 evening and will continue for the next day, where the political bigwigs are to decide on the strategy to be followed for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh State Assembly elections, the Telangana Assembly elections next year-end as well as the general elections scheduled for 2024.

Choosing Hyderabad as the venue has attained significance in view of the recent public meetings of the top leadership attacking TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao accusing him of being “corrupt and running a dynastic rule where family members hold the power”.

The party strongly believes that it stands a chance of attracting the disgruntled sections of Telangana politicians under the TRS regime to its side. With a few leaders of the erstwhile Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) — which spearheaded the separate State agitation — already joining the BJP, there is a renewed bid to lure more on the Formation Day today (June 2) with a meeting scheduled with such leaders.

In fact, Mr. Modi himself had grandly stated in last week’s public meeting at the Begumpet airport with the party cadre that “people of Telangana have made up their minds for a change”.

The choice of former TS BJP president and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh is considered to be a ploy to attract the BC ‘Munnuru Kapu’ votes. Current party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who has been firing from all cylinders ever since he took over, also belongs to the same caste indicating the caste conundrums which the party is trying to stitch.

National organising secretary B.L. Santosh has been in the twin cities to discuss with the local leaders on hosting the national executive meeting and is said to have visited the venue to finalise the plans, party sources added.