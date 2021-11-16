PM scared of ordering probe into Rafale deal: AICC spokesperson

HYDERABAD

16 November 2021 20:15 IST

Secret documents were seized from middleman’s home by ED

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Pawan Khera has alleged that that the new evidences that cropped up recently have pointed out that the corruption in Rafale deal lead to the doorstep of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that was why he feared to order an inquiry into the allegations of corruption. He has also stated that the Prime Minister himself ordered both Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to stop any further investigation into the deal.

“The BJP government has sacrificed national security, jeopardized the interests of Indian Air Force and caused loss worth thousands of crores of rupees. As the Prime Minister himself is involved, he has been not ordering inquiry,” said Mr. Pawan Khera while speaking to reporters here along with TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan here on Tuesday.

Stating that two former union ministers — Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha — and Attorney General of Mauritius had submitted relevant documents to the CBI citing massive corruption in Rafale deal, the AICC spokesperson said that the government was silent for the past 36 month on the issue. He said that several ‘Secret Defence Ministry documents’ were seized from the residence of middleman Sushen Gupta in a raid conducted by ED on March 26, 2019, which includes bench mark price document, record of discussion by Defence Ministry, excel-sheet of calculations, Eurofighter’s counter offer and letter sent to Dassault by Sushen Gupta offering a meeting with political high command.

“The Rafale scam is the biggest scam defence scam and only an independent investigation will reveal the scam. UPA government had negotiated purchase of one Rafale fighter aircraft, including transfer of technology for ₹ 526.1 crore after an international tender. Modi government bought the same for Rafale fighter aircraft (off the shelf, without any tender) for ₹ 1670 crore and without transfer of technology. The difference in the cost of 36 jets is about ₹ 41,205 crore,” he said and pointed out that Mr. Narendra Modi abrogated anti-corruption clause and Sovereign Guarantee clause despite appeals by Defence Ministry and Law Ministry.