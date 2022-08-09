PM reshaped India’s foreign policy: Jaishankar

“It has national interest at its core, at the same time harmonising with global good”

Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar participating in a discussion on the book titled “Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery,” at the English and Foreign Languages University campus in Hyderabad

Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshaped the Indian foreign policy with national interest at its core, but at the same time harmonising with global good.

“There is no gainsaying that Prime Minister Modi looms large on the world stage. Definitely, his policies and initiatives have had their impact. But there is also personal respect that influences the attitude of others. Peers perceive him as a quintessentially Indian, and respond accordingly,” he added.

He was speaking at a discussion on a book titled “Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery,” at the English and Foreign Languages University campus here. Justice L. Narasimha Reddy was a guest of honour while EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar presided.

The Union Minister stated that Prime Minister’s language, metaphors, appearance, mannerisms, and habits define a persona that the world has to recognise. “I recall how fascinated American leaders were about his fasting habits during the 2014 visit. Or the interest that European leaders showed in his Yoga.”

The Minister said that for the first time, the country is being led by President, Vice-President-elect, Prime Minister, and Speaker who are all born in Independent India. “They understand the aspirations of the people of the country.”

Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, Justice (Retd) L. Narasimha Reddy, who was a guest of honour, said that Modi’s capable handling of the COVID pandemic has changed the world’s perspective of India. Prof. E. Suresh Kumar highlighted some key excerpts from the articles written by Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The V-C termed the book as inspiring and a great read to understand Modi’s contribution to our country.

Later, the question-answer session followed and Academic administrators, faculty, students, and staff participated in large numbers.