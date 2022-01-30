PM, President to attend unveiling of Ramanujacharya statue

HYDERABAD

30 January 2022 19:34 IST

Kovind to inaugurate 54-inch idol of gold at Muchintal ashram on Feb.5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the world the ‘Statue of Equality’ to mark the 1000th birth anniversary of Vaishnavite saint Ramanujacharya at the sprawling ashram of Tradandi Chinna Jeeya Swamy at Muchintal on the city outskirts, on February 5.

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a 54-inch idol of gold weighing 120 kg, representing the number of years the 11th century saint lived, in the huge meditation hall at the base of the 216-foot statue by participating in the first pooja on February 13, official sources said quoting indications from New Delhi. The statue is considered the second tallest in the world in sitting position. It is named such to symbolise equality because the saint had differed with his teacher on interpreting Vedic texts and preached that people of all castes, creed and religions were equal.

The State government has made elaborate arrangements for the twin programmes to be attended by the VVIPs as it is co-hosting the event.

Advertising

Advertising

The beautification works at Sriram Nagar where the ashram is located have been completed in record time. A 45-foot dynamic water fountain stands in front of the statue and has lighting for laser shows in the surroundings.

The 13-day event from February 2 to 14 will have holy fire performed in the morning and evening every day. About 500 workers toiled to construct 144 sheds made of bamboo and palm branches. About 5,000 rithviks and Vedic pandits from across the country will lead the rituals at the holy fire, chanting slogans at 1,035 pits.

The fire will be performed at 1,035 pits in four corners in the morning and evening by about 5,000 rithviks and Vedic pandits from across the country.

The Roads and Buildings department has taken up construction of internal roads and external roads while the transmission corporation has set up a 33/11 KV sub-station and 28 distribution transformers for uninterrupted power supply. Mission Bhagiratha project authorities have made arrangements for supply of 15 lakh litres of drinking water to the sumps in the ashram.