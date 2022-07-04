PM plants ‘Kadamba’ sapling at Raj Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stayed at the Raj Bhavan, Telangana on Sunday night planted an auspicious ‘Kadamba’ sapling, which has both religious and medicinal significance, in the premises on Monday.

In the same programme, the traditional ‘Bonam’ and ‘Bathukamma’ have also been put on display with the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, explaining to the Prime Minister about these unique traditional festivals of Telangana State and their reverence.

Mr. Modi complimented the Governor and the staff of Raj Bhavan for their excellent hospitality. Later, the Prime Minister mingled with all the staff and had photographs with all of them, said a press release.