PM Modi’s remarks on Telangana formation condemned

Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi by referring to “the way Telangana was created during the UPA regime in 2014” in his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, had also belittled the people of Telangana and the movement for separate State.

Mr. Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address had said: “Nobody can forget how Telangana was formed during the UPA regime in 2014. Doors were closed, TV cameras were shut, and there was no scope for discussion at all”... And, “Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh did say in the Lok Sabha that democracy was being harmed due to the ongoing protests over the Telangana issue. Atalji created three states in a harmonious way, unlike how Telangana was created.”

Mr. Reddy who was attending a funeral ceremony in Miryalaguda, spoke to media persons and said the Prime Minister’s knowledge on Telangana State creation was incomplete, far from truth, and in the nature of insulting the people of Telangana and its separate Statehood movement.

“The BJP had supported Telangana State creation. As the Leader of Opposition Sushma Swaraj’s role was crucial in the passage of Telangana Bill. PM’s comments now not only denigrate Telangana, but Sushma Swaraj ji and other BJP MPs also,” he said.

Mr. Reddy, the former MP from Nalgonda, also said Mr. Narendra Modi should get change his attitude, get his facts right and respect Telangana and her people.