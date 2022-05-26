PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit: Traffic congestion expected

IT employees advised staggered working hours

Moderate traffic congestion is expected and police have also marked separate vehicle parking areas for the public between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city as several officials, State dignitaries and others would receive and welcome the Prime Minister at the airport.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police, under whose jurisdiction the ISB, Hyderabad, is located, has already issued convenient and alternative traffic routes for commuters for the day.

The police even advised employees in the IT hub in and around Gachibowli to stagger their work hours, follow work-from-home mode or take suggested routes to avoid traffic inconvenience.

Traffic restrictions, police said, will be in force till 5 p.m.

The Cyberabad police, as per notification issued on Tuesday, also began the 36-hour ban on flying of objects in the five kilometre radius of the venue at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.