PM Modi wishes to communicate in Telugu

March 18, 2024 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - JAGITYAL

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana on March 18, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana on March 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Telugu people to help him talk to them in their language with help of technology, and correct him if they come across any errors. During his speech at a public meeting held in Jagtial town, Telangana on Monday, the Prime Minister urged them to log into ‘Namo App’ and download his speeches in Telugu.

“Your servant wishes to connect to you in Telugu. I may not be cent percent right but will try to get 90%. You are going to be my teacher. You can always say Modi is in your pocket. Every mobile phone in Telangana should have Modi. Am giving a guarantee of a developed Telangana, please give me a guarantee to support BJP by switch on your mobile flashlight,” he appealed.

