PM Modi virtually flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

January 15, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

“Today, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are getting a splendid gift. The Vande Bharat Express, in a way, is going to connect the shared culture and heritage of the two States,” PM Modi said.

“Vande Bharat Express train also links our shared culture and religion. Tourism and religion-based sites fall on this train’s route which will benefit devotees and tourists,” he added.

The Vande Bharat Express is a sign of India who is emerging from the shadows of colonialism and moving towards atmanirbharta (self-reliance), Mr. Modi said pointing out that this is the second Vande Bharat train to be launched within 15 days.

He recalled that previously people had to spend a lot of time on commuting due to lack of transport infrastructure, and said that till eight years ago people had given up on the belief that improvement is possible in the railway sector. The Prime Minister claimed that while before 2014 the budget allocated to railway services in Telangana was less than ₹250 crore, in the last eight years it has been increased to at least ₹3,000 crore. “Today, travelling in Indian railways is becoming a pleasant experience. In the last eight years, the work that our government has started will transform the railways in the coming decade,” Mr. Modi said.

Speaking on the railway services in Andhra Pradesh, he said that the government is working continuously towards improving the services.

The Prime Minister also extended greeting to veterans and soldiers on the occasion of Army Day.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office, this train is the eighth Vande Bharat Express introduced by the Indian Railways and the first one, “connecting the two Telugu speaking States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were physically present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

“Today, on behalf of the two States, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Union Minister Kishan Reddy.

The 16-coach train consists of two coaches exclusively for Executive Chairs. Two locos also join either side of the train.

Covering a distance of around 700 k.m., the train will include stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 a.m. every day, except Sunday, which is dedicated for maintenance of the train at the Coaching Complex in Visakhapatnam.

This will be South India’s second Vande Bharat Express train after the one between Chennai and Mysore. The first Vande Bharat train was launched on February 15, 2019, between New Delhi and Varanasi, and the seventh train in December last year.