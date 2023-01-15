HamberMenu
PM Modi to virtually flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad-Vizag on Sunday

The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM

January 15, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of an empty rake of Vande Bharat train arriving at Visakhapatnam railway station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually flag off the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would be physically present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

The regular services of the train would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said.

The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM.

The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions, a South Central Railway (SCR) release said.

The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation, it said.

The train is manufactured with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort. The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class, the release said.

