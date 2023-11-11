PM Modi to return for campaign here on November 26, 27

November 11, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana again on November 26 and 27 to campaign for the party for the Telangana Assembly elections, announced TS BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy here on Saturday.

About 111 candidates are contesting the elections from the party and eight other seats have been given to the Jana Sena Party. Central ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himantha Biswa Sarma, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders will be campaigning for the party till the end of campaign, he said at a press conference.

Mr. Reddy bristled at the Congress Party accusation of the BJP aligning with the Majlis Party and asserted that it has never happened and never will happen in the future. “It is a shameless charge, we will never ally with a communal party like Majlis. That party got strengthened only because of the Congress Party,” he charged.

The Congress Party in Karnataka has done damage to that State in five months after coming to power with its five guarantees and now adding another guarantee it is trying to fool the public. BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao already led to Telangana’s bankruptcy. “Both KCR and his son K.T. Rama Rao are sure to lose to our candidates,” he claimed.

“We are not going to forgive the BRS corruption and will ensure the public money will be returned when a double engine government is formed here. If we are to save TS from the family-run corrupt parties, BJP is the only alternative to shed the darkness which has enveloped Telangana in all spheres. We should also be cautious of not seeking another kind of darkness by choosing the Congress Party,” he said.

Earlier, he welcomed former MLA and BRS leader Prem Singh Rathod who returned to his parent party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of and other leaders . Mr. Kishan Reddy appreciated Mr. Rathod for returning to the party even after the tickets distribution has been completed. “It is home coming for him as he had earlier held several important posts in the party. He is also known for his religious and charitable activities,” he said. MLA T. Raja Singh and former MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and others were present.

