ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to open AAI’s CARO in Begumpet Airport on March 5

March 01, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Airports Authority of India (AAI)’s Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) research facility in Begumpet airport during his visit to the twin cities on March 5. Mr. Modi is also scheduled to visit Adilabad on March 4 and Sangareddy the next day for launching various infrastructure works, and also hold public meetings at both places.

The facilities at CARO will include - Research and Development facilities for Air Navigation Services (ANS), Air Traffic management communications domain simulators, network emulator, visualisation and analysis labs, surveillance labs navigation systems, data management centre and so on, said an official release on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US