PM Modi to open AAI’s CARO in Begumpet Airport on March 5

March 01, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Airports Authority of India (AAI)’s Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) research facility in Begumpet airport during his visit to the twin cities on March 5. Mr. Modi is also scheduled to visit Adilabad on March 4 and Sangareddy the next day for launching various infrastructure works, and also hold public meetings at both places.

The facilities at CARO will include - Research and Development facilities for Air Navigation Services (ANS), Air Traffic management communications domain simulators, network emulator, visualisation and analysis labs, surveillance labs navigation systems, data management centre and so on, said an official release on Thursday.

