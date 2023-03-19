PM Modi to lay stone for Secunderabad station modernisation works next month

March 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Hyderabad to lay the foundation stone for a slew of new projects, including the Secunderabad railway station modernisation works, apart from flagging off the second Vande Bharat train towards Tirupati and a couple of national highway projects next month.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy told a press conference at the party office on Sunday that Mr.Modi will also be laying the stone for a greenfield national highway between Mancherial and Vijayawada estimated to cost ₹10,000 crore and another ₹2,200-crore highway between Warangal and Nizamabad recently cleared by the Cabinet.

Mr. Reddy, also the Secunderabad MP, urged Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar to cooperate with the Centre rather than resort to ridiculing the works or the projects taken up across the country, whether it is ‘Make in India’ or otherwise.

The proposed mega textile park in Telangana among the seven such across the country will be a boon for the weaving community and generate a lot of jobs, he said. He said he lobbied for the project to be allotted to Telangana and wrote to the CM about it after the Union Cabinet cleared it but there has been no response.

“It is up to to the State government for firm up the site but I feel Warangal would be the ideal place. Once our government comes to power, we will build an airport in the city [Warangal] as there is good highway connectivity from here,” he said.

The Minister scoffed at the BRS government claiming credit for the textile park stating that there is a “strange” situation in Telangana where the KCR-led regime wants to pat itself for anything good but shift blame to the BJP if things went wrong as it did for the recent TSPSC paper leak. “The BRS is in power here and should focus on punishing the guilty rather than protecting the corrupt,” he said.

Neither the Centre nor the BJP had anything to do with the CBI or ED raids as PM Modi’s resolve is only to take action against wrong-doing, he claimed, adding: “We are against dynastic rule but not interested in targeting any family. We never knew BRS was involved in liquor business till the investigation reached its doorstep.”

Earlier in the day, Mr.Reddy visited the Swapnalok commercial complex where six persons died in a fire mishap last Thursday and announced ₹2 lakh to the bereaved families from the PM’s Relief Fund. “This is the fourth fire mishap in Secunderabad and 28 innocents have died, so I urge the government and GHMC to take responsibility to prevent such incidents. Strict action should be taken against illegal constructions and ensure fire safety norms are adhered to in old complexes too,” he added.