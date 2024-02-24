PM Modi to inaugurate ₹1,800 rail works of South Central Railway

February 24, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating railway projects worth ₹1,800 crore of the South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday (February 26).

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Saturday said about 15 stations in Telangana, 34 stations in Andhra Pradesh, six stations in Maharashtra and two stations in Karnataka at a combined cost of nearly ₹925 crore and 156 road over bridges (RoBs) and road under bridges (RuBs) at a combined cost of nearly ₹927.31 crore comprise the projects.

Addressing a press conference, he said the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS)’ entails improvement of facades, aesthetically pleasing entrance porches, approach roads to stations, signages, pedestrian pathways, parking areas, lighting, landscaping, and waiting halls among others.

The proposed new RoB/RuBs will help strengthen the safety for both road and rail users; facilitate seamless movement of traffic on roads without detention at level crossings; save journey and fuel costs for commuters; and act as bridges connecting localities, villages and towns, he said.

The GM said these initiatives will strengthen the rail infrastructure and enhance safety standards across the rail networks. Redevelopment of railway stations is being prioritised so that work is completed in time.