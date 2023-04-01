PM Modi to green flag Vande Bharat train to Tirupati at Sec’bad station on April 8

April 01, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Hyderabad on April 8 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a slew of infrastructure projects, including Secunderabad railway station modernisation work, and flagging off the Vande Bharat train to run between Hyderabad and Tirupati.

This is the second Vande Bharat Train that will be serving the Telugu States after the Prime Minister had virtually launched the first train in the Telugu States between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on Jan. 15 as a ‘Sankranti’ gift. Preparations were being made for this inauguration program to be held at Secunderabad railway station.

Mr. Reddy, also Secunderabad MP, thanked Mr. Modi for the new train service and said while most trains between Hyderabad and Tirupati take more than 11 hours, the Vande Bharat train was envisaged to complete the journey in 8.30 hours with halt at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore en route Tirupati, according to an official release.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will start at 6 a.m. in Secunderabad and reach Tirupati at 2. 30 p.m., in the return direction it will start Tirupati at 3.15 p.m. and reach at 11.45 p.m in Secunderabad. The inaugural train flagoff however will be at 11.30 a.m from Secunderabad on April 8 and will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur stations.

The Minister said the inaugural train would stop at many more stations en route as it gives people in that area an opportunity to experience the rapid strides India is making in building an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He requested the local people to give a warm welcome to the ‘Made in India’ Vande Bharat train at all the stations where it will stop on the day.

The Indian Railways has plans to develop and manufacture 400 new-generation Vande Bharat Trains, with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience. The modern features of Vande Bharat services include quick acceleration, on board infotainment and Global Positioning System (GPS)-based Passenger Information System, automatic sliding doors, retractable footsteps, zero discharge vacuum bio toilets and are also fitted with ‘Kavach’ or automatic train protection system for enhanced safety, he added.