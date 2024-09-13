PM Modi to flag off Nagpur-Hyderabad, Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat trains on Sept. 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two more new Vande Bharat trains – one between Nagpur and Hyderabad for Telangana and another between Durg (Chhattisgarh) and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on September 16, said Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Friday.

In an official release, he thanked the Prime Minister and said the trains were a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi. There are about four Vande Bharat train services from Secunderabad, and the new one will be the fifth. Altogether, Mr. Modi will be waving the green flag for 10 new trains, he said.

Vande Bharat from Nagpur will start at 5 a.m. and reach Hyderabad at 12.15 p.m.Inthe return direction, the train will start at 1 p.m. and reach Nagpur at 8.20 p.m. The 578 km journey will be completed in 7.15 hours. It will have halts at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Balharshah, Chandrapur and Sevagram stations.

The second Vande Bharat train will start from Durg at 5.45 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 1.45 pm. In the return direction, the train leaves Visakhapatnam at 2.50 p.m. and reach Durg at 10.50 p.m. The 565 km distance will be covered in eight hours with halts at Raipur, Vizianagaram, Mahasamund, Rayagada, Khariar Road, Kousinga, Titlagarh, Kantabanji and Kesinga.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Centre is taking up projects worth ₹32,946 crore in Telangana, and this year’s allocation alone was ₹5,336 crore. He also requested Mr. Kishan to receive the Vande Bharat train at Secunderabad station during the inaugural launch, said the release.