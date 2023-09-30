PM Modi to dedicate, launch projects worth over ₹21,000 crore in Telangana

September 30, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be commissioning or laying foundation stone for several development programmes worth ₹13,545 crore for Telangana on October 1 after which he will be addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar, informed Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G.Kishan Reddy on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Mr.Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, said the projects include ₹505 crore new railway line between Jaklair to Krishna which will reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Goa by 102 km and launch of the Kacheguda to Raichur DEMU service.

Mr.Modi will also be laying foundation stone for national highway projects estimated to cost about ₹6,404 crore and a ₹1,932 crore Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad multi-product pipeline to carry diesel, petrol, kerosene and jet fuel. He will also declare open ₹2,457-crore NH 365 Suryapet-Khammam four lane road and ₹2,661 crore Hassan-Cherlapalli HPCL LPG pipeline to directly benefit 37 lakh consumers, virtually.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr.Modi will inaugurate six buildings of University of Hyderabad, built at a cost of ₹81.27 crore, to house the schools of economics, mathematics, management, statistics, arts and communications. “The Prime Minister’s focus is on HIRA (Highways, Infoways, Railways & Airways) infrastructure development across the country and in Telangana alone ₹1.10 lakh crore worth of national highways have been built connecting almost all the districts in the last nine-and-half years of about 2,500 km while another 2,200 km is under construction,” he said.

Another ₹31,221 crore worth of railway projects are under way in Telangana. The Centre had ensured airports doubled across the country from 75 to 150 but it was unfortunate not get a single airport was opened here because of the BRS government’s ‘non-cooperation’. “The proposal to lay a foundation stone for a new airport at Warangal is an election eve stunt,” attested Mr. Kishan Reddy.

The Prime Minister’s second visit on October 3 where he will address a public meeting at Nizamabad will see him launching projects worth ₹8,021 crore, including the ₹6,000 crore 800 MW NTPC power plant with 85% power to be produced from it or about 680 MW to be be utilised in Telangana only. The second unit is to be completed by December.

Foundation stones for ₹516.5 crore PM-Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) for setting up of critical care units of 50 beds each in 20 district headquarters. The facility will be having isolation wards, ICUs, oxygen supply. The ₹1,200-crore 76-km Manoharabad-Siddipet railway line and ₹305-crore, 348-km electrification between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Siddipet railway lines will also be commissioned, he said.

Ready for public debate

Mr.Reddy claimed that the Centre had disbursed ₹9 lakh crores in the last nine years for various projects across Telangana and challenged Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao for a public debate at the Martyrs’ Memorial on the issue. “KCR is only bothered about politics and not development. Do we need a CM who does not bother to attend PM’s official programmes,” he asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.