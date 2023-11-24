PM Modi to campaign in Telangana on Saturday

November 24, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing public meetings in Kamareddy and Maheshwaram Assembly constituencies of Telangana on Saturday afternoon.

He will be among the top leaders the party is fielding in the weekend with Home Minister Amit Shah to continue his campaign in Kollapur, Munugode, Patancheru and Khairtabad constituencies. National president J.P. Nadda to campaign at Huzurnagar and conduct a road shows at Secunderabad and Musheerabad constituencies. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing meetings at Sirpur, Vemulawada and Goshamahal constituencies, said a press release.