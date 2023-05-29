May 29, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government had speeded the timelines and scale of various social welfare and development programmes without any discrimination in the last nine years, said Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Culture and Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and blamed the ongoing Ukraine war for high prices of essential commodities on Monday.

“We are better off than many other countries including developed nations as our inflation is comparatively lower than them,” he said, in a brief interaction with the media, after he gave a power point presentation extolling the achievements of the Modi Government for almost an hour.

The Minister criticised religious leaders from the minority communities not being allowed into the new Parliament House during its inauguration on Sunday and advised those criticising to watch the television footage again as two Islamic clerics were very much part of the dozen religious heads conducting prayers during the ceremony. He also accused the Congress of not accepting the progress and successes of the country under Mr. Modi.

But, before he could answer any more questions, TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman and others intervened to proclaim it was not a ‘press conference’ (contrary to the invitation sent!) and the event was only meant to showcase the achievements of the Modi government.

Earlier, Mr. Meghwal gave an exposition on Centre successes in poverty alleviation with a rounded approach of making use of technology for Jan Dhan accounts, ensuring direct benefit transfer of funds to the identified beneficiaries, free gas cylinder connections, free toilets construction, houses construction, loans power and drinking water connections to the poor and so on.

The Prime Minister had shown how poverty alleviation need not be a mere slogan and funds can reach the people without leaks. The Government had successfully managed the COVID challenge, provided vaccine and medicine to 50 countries, provided free vaccination doses of over 220 crore in the country, nearly doubled medical colleges and seats, etc. Mr. Modi’s motto has been “social justice empowerment instead of appeasement,” he said, pointing out that the objective from 2014 onwards was “service, good governance and poverty alleviation”.

About 3.5 crore houses & 11.72 toilets were built, 9.62 free gas & 12 crore water connections given, free foodgrains to 80 crore, built over 91 lakh km of national highways, 111 waterways, 15 AIIMS hospitals, saved 1.90 lakh crore through digital technology. New airports, modernising railways infrastructure like stations, introduction of indigenous world class Vande Bharat trains, etc., were other highlights.

The Government after making India a “global leader”, has focused on making it a “developed nation” in the next 25 years for which “peace and progress” is necessary. “We will get investments including FDI – foreign direct investment only if there is peace,” he affirmed and the government has successfully halted the spree of bomb blasts occurring across the nation earlier.