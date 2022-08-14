PM Modi silent on China’s intrusions, says Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo Credit: PTI

At a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not done anything about China’s intrusions, Hyderabad Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting late on August 12 night to celebrate the 75th year of Independence and to reiterate the contribution of Muslims and the ulama (Muslims clergy) in the freedom struggle. He also said that the first journalist to be martyred and who used the might of the pen against the British was Moulvi Muhammad Baqar.

He said that 75 years of freedom is a joyous occasion, reiterated sacrifices of Muslims and described their struggle as a luminous past which the country must accept.

“We have attained freedom. But this does not mean that the Chinese army can sit on 1,000 sq km of Indian territory. Our Prime Minister does not even utter the word “China”, and the media does not ask him. But it is our job to tell them to leave Indian territories of Hot Springs, Depsang and Demchok,” Mr. Owaisi said, even as he added that Indians would show the fervour of their forefathers who drove the British away from India to attain freedom.

Mr. Owaisi wondered whether Mr. Modi would acknowledge from the Red Fort the sacrifices of Muslims and Muslim scholars such as Allama Fazle Haq Khairabadi, who the British imprisoned at the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Maulana Hussaini Ahmad Madani, from the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband, Ashfaqullah Khan and others.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president said that the ulama had issued fatwas, encouraging Muslims to resist British colonialism, and had laid the foundation of freedom movement. He also said the freedom struggle is drenched in Muslims’ blood even as he challenged the Sangh Parivar to name as many freedom fighters from within their ranks.

Mr. Owaisi claimed that Muslims now are humiliated the most, and are most vulnerable. He said that his message to celebrate the 75 years of independence would be that all communities come together, to fight poverty, end oppression and build lasting peace.