PM Modi misinformed, says Revanth as he lists welfare schemes in Telangana

Telangana CM criticises PM Modi’s comments and highlights Telangana’s successful welfare schemes benefiting women, farmers, and youth under Congress government

Published - November 02, 2024 05:00 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
CM Revanth Reddy said that even before completing the first year, the Congress government implemented India’s largest ever state-level farmer-loan waiver, ensuring the ‘Rythe Raju’ (Farmer is King) concept in Telangana. File

CM Revanth Reddy said that even before completing the first year, the Congress government implemented India’s largest ever state-level farmer-loan waiver, ensuring the ‘Rythe Raju’ (Farmer is King) concept in Telangana. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the welfare schemes being implemented as misinformed and containing full of factual errors with regard to the Telangana Government.

In a post on “X” (formerly Twitter), Mr. Reddy clarified the misconceptions of Mr. Modi and explained how the welfare schemes in Telangana were bringing joy to the targeted sections.

Mr. Reddy said that when the Congress took over on December 7, 2023, there was joy and hope among the people, as they had suffered under a near-decade of BRS misrule.

The government, within two days of assuming power, unveiled the delivery of its first and second promise — free bus travel for women across all Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses and a healthcare and hospitalisation cover of Rs 10 lakhs under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme.

“In the last 11 months, our sisters and mothers of Telangana have travelled without paying a single rupee fare, undertaking over 101 crore free bus trips across the State, saving ₹3,433.36 crore,” he posted.

He further said that even before completing the first year, the Congress government implemented India’s largest ever state-level farmer-loan waiver, ensuring the ‘Rythe Raju’ (Farmer is King) concept in Telangana. He said 22,22,365 farmers are now free from any loan, living like kings. The government has deposited over ₹18,000 crores into farmers’ accounts in 25 days.

Congress stands badly exposed over fake promises: PM Modi

Mr. Reddy said women were blessing the Congress government as they get free electricity with no domestic power charge for their homes up to 200 units. Similarly, unlike the BJP-ruled states, the gas cylinder is being supplied at ₹500 to family households.

“So far, 1.31 crore gas cylinder refills have taken place, with over 42,90,246 beneficiaries smiling their way to the kitchen every day,” Mr. Reddy said.

He further said that, after over a decade of BRS failure to conduct recruitment exams, the Congress government has done the highest recruitment drive and is regularly holding exams of all levels — Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4. “In less than 11 months, the Congress government has provided jobs for over 50,000 eligible youth, a record unmatched by any BJP state government.”

The Chief Minister said the government has increased food and cosmetic charges for Government hostel students by over 40%, for the first time in the last 16 years.

Harping on his pet project, the Chief Minister said the government was cleaning and rejuvenating the Musi River and also protecting lakes and precious water bodies that were occupied illegally in the last 10 years. The CM also referred to Young India Skills University, YI Sports University and YI Integrated Residential Schools.

