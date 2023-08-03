PM Modi meets Bandi Sanjay; hails his work for party

August 03, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly appointed BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and his family at New Delhi on August 3. The Prime Minister is reported to have hailed the contribution of Mr. Sanjay Kumar in strengthening the party in Telangana and wanted him to work harder to ensure it comes to power in the forthcoming elections.

Mr. Modi interacted with the family members and posed for photographs with them. “A day to remember...A moment to cherish as each second given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a gift for lifetime”, tweeted the former Telangana State BJP president after the interaction with photos.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar is expected to take charge of his new post at the party headquarters in the national capital and return to Hyderabad where the party and his supporters are making grand plans to welcome him at the Shamshabad international airport on Friday afternoon.

The MP had cultivated quite a following during his innings as the party chief and his walkathon spread over different phases across the 56 constituencies in the State got him sizeable support. Thererfore, party leaders and cadre from the districts and also corporators from GHMC where the party had bagged an unprecedented 48 seats during his tenure are likely to put a strong show of support.

Party sources informed that the BJP leader will be travelling on an open top jeep from the airport to a nearby private function place where he will be meeting and accepting greetings from the supporters.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar was controversially replaced as State party president with Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy by the high command last month, sending shockwaves across the rank and file. The Central leadership has been making efforts to soothe his ruffled feathers ever since although he had vowed unflinching loyalty to the party.