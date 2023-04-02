PM Modi likely to launch ₹11,000-crore infra projects in Telangana during visit to Hyderabad on April 8

April 02, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will either dedicate or perform bhoomi puja for projects worth over ₹11,000 crore in Telangana during his visit to Hyderabad on April 8 (Saturday), said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

Mr. Modi will reach Secunderabad railway station from the Begumpet airport and flag off the ‘Vande Bharat’ train between Secunderabad and Tirupati. He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling works completed on 85 km between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar at ₹1,410 crore.

He will launch 13 new MMTS phase-II services on the completed sections between Bolarum-Medchal and Falaknuma-Umdanagar and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment and modernisation of Secunderabad railway station at ₹715 crore, said the Secunderabad MP in an official release.

The Prime Minister will also perform bhoomi puja for six national highway projects worth ₹7,864 crore and for various other development works to be undertaken at AIIMS, Bibinagar, at ₹1,366 crore at the public meeting venue at Parade Grounds.

New life for Secunderabad railway station

The premier station of the South Central Railway (SCR) will be developed to serve passengers for another 40 years and will be able to seamlessly accommodate peak-hour traffic of 25,000 passengers and close to 3.25 lakh passengers during festival surges, said the Minister.

The modernised station will have a built-up area of 61,912 sq. m., up from the current area of 11,427 sq.m. It will also have an exclusive 108 m. double-level air concourse connecting the terminal building and all platforms with direct connectivity to the east and west metro stations as well as to the Rathifile bus station. Multilevel car parking towards the north terminal and segregation of departure and arrival passengers are some of the other features that will be a part of the new station.

The works at AIIMS, Bibinagar, comprise new building blocks for academic courses, an auditorium, staff quarters, hostels, guest houses and renovation of the hospital block.

Lowdown of the new national highway projects

Sixteen-lane access controlled highway of Akalkot-Kurnool section on NH-150 (₹2,360 crore); widening and strengthening of Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section on NH-167N to 2/4 lane with paved shoulders (₹703 crore); widening and strengthening of Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section of NH-167N to four lane/two-lane with paved shoulders (₹631 crore).

Widening of Kalwakurthy-Kollapur section on NH-167K to two lane with paved shoulders (₹886 crore); widening of Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar section of NH-161B to two lane with paved shoulders (₹513 crore); construction of four-lane access-controlled new greenfield highway section of NH-365BG between Khammam-Devarapalle section in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (₹2,771 crore).