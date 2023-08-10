PM Modi likely to inaugurate Cherlapally railway terminal in Telangana

August 10, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to return to Telangana and Secunderabad in a couple of months to inaugurate the ₹300-crore Cherlapally terminal being built on the city’s outskirts.

State BJP vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar was informed thus by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw when the former called on him at Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Minister told him that works were in an advanced stage and that these are likely to be completed in two months. Once completed, the terminal, the fourth for the twin cities, will be the largest such facility in Telangana and would be spread over 50 acres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leader had requested the Minister to ensure that the proposed Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express has a halt at Puttaparti railway station, for which the latter gave positive response, according to a press release.

‘Central funds misused’

Earlier, Mr. Prabhakar, accompanied by his colleague G. Manohar Reddy, met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and complained to her about the “misuse” by the BRS government of the central funds meant for various development such as Awas Yojana, Sadak Yojana and smart city works.

The BJP leader informed her that the Finance Commission funds meant for local bodies were diverted for payments of electricity bills in panchayats and disbursement of salaries to panchayat staff.

The government has failed to allot its share of funds for centre-sponsored development schemes This has impacted education and health sectors and affected jobs, he claimed. The duo discussed the “financial situation” and “wrong economic policies” of the State government.

Ms. Sitharaman was apprised of how the Telangana government is totally dependent on liquor sale and the disposal of government land to increase its revenue resources. The leaders also met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goel, added the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.