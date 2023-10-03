ADVERTISEMENT

We complete projects once they are initiated, says Modi

October 03, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - NIZAMABAD 

The Prime Minister had flagged off the ₹1,200-crore maiden passenger train service to Siddipet from Secunderabad and also launched the new line

V Geetanath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off Siddipet-Manoharabad train service from Nizamabad virtually on Tuesday | Photo Credit: K. V. Ramana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the culture of his government is such that if it begins any project, it will also complete them.

Launching or laying foundation stone for projects worth ₹8,000 crore at Indoor in Nizamabad on Tuesday, Mr. Modi pointed out that projects will help in trade, business and generate jobs for the people of Telangana.

Addressing the gathering as “my family members” in Telugu, he said the Centre had focused on providing quality power round the clock and is making available affordable healthcare. The Prime Minister had flagged off the ₹1,200-crore maiden passenger train service to Siddipet from Secunderabad and also launched the new line. Electrification between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool costing ₹305 crore was also dedicated to the nation virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressing the button to launch developmental works in Telangana from Nizamabad virtually on Tuesday | Photo Credit: K. V. Ramana

The ₹6,000-crore NTPC 800 MW thermal plant phase 1 was launched in Peddapalli and stone for ₹517 crore 50 PM Ayushman Bharat infrastructure mission critical care centres in 20 districts was laid. Mr. Modi pointed out that the NTPC plant is the most modern one in the country with 85% power going to Telangana for which he had laid foundation stone earlier. The second unit too will be commissioned soon, he said.

The new healthcare centre will provide free treatment for upto 5 lakh and give heavy discount on medicines, he said.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy said due to the Modi government policies there is no power shortage anywhere in the country and thanked the Prime Minister for announcing National Turmeric Board and Tribal University in Mulug at the Mahabubnagar public meeting on Sunday.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan, Minister Prashanth Reddy were also present at the official function

